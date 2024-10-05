International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Bernstein Bank currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $223.61. 770,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,207,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

