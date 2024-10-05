Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $168.43 and last traded at $169.56. 1,257,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,645,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.
Specifically, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
