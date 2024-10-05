Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.48 and traded as high as C$18.85. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.69, with a volume of 25,807 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,523. Company insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

