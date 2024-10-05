Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.48 and traded as high as C$18.85. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.69, with a volume of 25,807 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,523. Company insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What are earnings reports?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.