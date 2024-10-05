Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.51 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 43.88 ($0.59). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 42.55 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,601,218 shares changing hands.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £230.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.51.

About Alliance Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.