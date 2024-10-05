Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$11.51. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 31,509 shares trading hands.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.17.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.07 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 74.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0707071 EPS for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

