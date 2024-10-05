Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.72). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
Elektron Technology Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.50.
About Elektron Technology
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
