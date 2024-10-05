Apella Capital LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

