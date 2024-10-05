Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Apella Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $147,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Somnio Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

