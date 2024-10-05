Apella Capital LLC Acquires 104,633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 627,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 196,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

