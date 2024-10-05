Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.