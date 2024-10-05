Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,677,000.

DFEM opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

