Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $47,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

