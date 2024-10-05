Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Apella Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 1.53% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $90,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,907,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,951,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $206.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

