Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.03 and traded as high as C$61.82. Sprott shares last traded at C$60.75, with a volume of 33,200 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9521696 EPS for the current year.
Sprott Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
