Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$175.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$157.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.95. The stock has a market cap of C$96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

