Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

