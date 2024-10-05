THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $108.64 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

