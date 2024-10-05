Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.60 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.82). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82), with a volume of 38,424 shares.
Access Intelligence Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £77.90 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Access Intelligence Company Profile
Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.
