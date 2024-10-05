American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

