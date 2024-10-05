PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 1,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.
