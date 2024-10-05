General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $235.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $187.05 and last traded at $185.29. 855,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,495,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.89.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 229,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

