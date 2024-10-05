TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPG traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 193410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.91%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

