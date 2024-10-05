Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$51.72, with a volume of 171345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.27.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.38.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.8012959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

