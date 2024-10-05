PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $176.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $166.82 and last traded at $167.83. Approximately 1,032,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,475,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.53.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.