PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $176.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $166.82 and last traded at $167.83. Approximately 1,032,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,475,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.53.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
PepsiCo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
