Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Financial Survey

Mazda Motor and Fisker are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mazda Motor and Fisker.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $33.44 billion 0.15 $1.43 billion $1.15 3.34 Fisker $272.89 million 0.00 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

This table compares Mazda Motor and Fisker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.47% 14.21% 6.59% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Fisker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

