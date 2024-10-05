Head-To-Head Review: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 3.50% 6.10% 2.94% Sun Communities 3.49% 1.50% 0.66%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sun Communities 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CoreCivic and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $142.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Sun Communities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.73 $67.59 million $0.56 22.52 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 5.03 -$201.00 million $1.16 111.87

CoreCivic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats CoreCivic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

