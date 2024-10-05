Reviewing Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) & Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Loop Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$31.35 million ($0.23) -7.09 Loop Industries $132,000.00 605.04 -$21.09 million ($0.44) -3.82

Loop Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loop Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Loop Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Standard Lithium and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Loop Industries -14,713.74% -118.35% -82.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.72%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Loop Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Loop Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks. Its polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

