Head-To-Head Survey: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 2.37% 4.54% 3.27% Brightcove -4.28% -8.86% -3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CompuMed and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than CompuMed.

80.1% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Brightcove”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.84 million 0.81 -$30,000.00 $0.04 89.75 Brightcove $200.86 million 0.53 -$22.89 million ($0.22) -10.91

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompuMed beats Brightcove on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

