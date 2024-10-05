Financial Contrast: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) vs. Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI)

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company 14.69% 36.71% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.40 -$7.34 million N/A N/A Deere & Company $54.85 billion 2.05 $10.17 billion $33.22 12.28

Risk and Volatility

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A Deere & Company 0 12 8 0 2.40

Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $410.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given Deere & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deere & Company beats Nature’s Miracle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Miracle

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

