SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,657.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,657.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,850 shares of company stock worth $10,648,478. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 590,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

