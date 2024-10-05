Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$12.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of C$95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.227704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

