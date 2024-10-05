PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.78. Approximately 2,436,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,930,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

