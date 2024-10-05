Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.58) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11). The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.32, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

