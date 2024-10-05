BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$50.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.3 %

BCE stock opened at C$45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.