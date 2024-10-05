Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,915. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 796,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX opened at $32.15 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

