FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
FMC stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
