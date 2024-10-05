Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.02 ($8.39) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($9.19). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 684 ($9.15), with a volume of 866,687 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.70) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($10.45).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 660.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 627.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 616.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 1,621.62%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £61,000 ($81,594.44). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

