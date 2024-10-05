Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.05 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.97). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.93), with a volume of 191,095 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

In other Braemar news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($39,860.89). In other Braemar news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($49,859.55). Also, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,860.89). 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

