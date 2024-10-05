Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as high as C$8.63. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 385,379 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 36,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$293,014.70. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 36,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$293,014.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,400 shares of company stock worth $1,361,576. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

