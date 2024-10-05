EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.65. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 10,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

