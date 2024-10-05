First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $23.94. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1,916 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

