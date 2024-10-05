Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.84. Valeo shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,774 shares changing hands.

Valeo Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.