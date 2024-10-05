Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.35 and traded as high as C$86.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$86.51, with a volume of 10,906,219 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$82.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

