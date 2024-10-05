Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,839,688 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Will Holland bought 1,130,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300.16 ($15,115.25). Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

