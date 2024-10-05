Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.26 and traded as high as C$23.28. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.73, with a volume of 55,880 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total transaction of C$48,956.38. Also, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $86,386. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

