Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.81 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.47). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.44), with a volume of 304,520 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PFD
Premier Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,450 ($5,952.38). Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
