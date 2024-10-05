Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

