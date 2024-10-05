Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 903.60 ($12.09) and traded as high as GBX 917.50 ($12.27). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.21), with a volume of 841,753 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.94) to GBX 1,090 ($14.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($12.10).

The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 922.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 903.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

