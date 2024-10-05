Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.87 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 332.80 ($4.45). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.41), with a volume of 527,368 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 380 ($5.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rotork

Rotork Stock Up 0.2 %

Rotork Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,357.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.