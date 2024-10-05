Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of IMVT opened at $30.51 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

